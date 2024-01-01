Keith BieryGolick is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who has spent a decade reporting in Cincinnati. He has two young children and can be found watching EPL soccer on most weekend mornings.

At the Cincinnati Enquirer, he investigated systemic racism in our schools, lax reporting of sexual assault accusations and police misconduct. In 2021, he was named the best reporter in Ohio by two different media organizations.

Email address: keith.bierygolick@wcpo.com

Phone: 513-260-9696

Position: Sr. Reporter

When did you start working here?: January 2024

Where else have you worked?

My first job was at a weekly newspaper covering Clermont County. After that, I spent 10 years at the Cincinnati Enquirer, often covering Butler and Warren counties.

Where did you go to college?:

University of Cincinnati

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?:

I love meeting people I would never otherwise meet. I think everyone has a story, and I enjoy the challenge of finding that story.

What are you most proud of in your own life?:

Definitely my two sons.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?:

I grew up in Dayton, Ohio — but Cincinnati has always felt like home. I love that it feels like a big city without actually being a big city.

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?:

Sotto, Bogart's and FC Cincinnati games. (I'm also a Browns fan, so I love when they play the Bengals and Cleveland fans outnumber the home team.)

All-time favorites…

TV Shows: Seinfeld, Breaking Bad, Futurama

Books: A Clockwork Orange, Gone Baby Gone, The Night of the Gun

Music: The White Stripes, Tame Impala, Mac Miller

Apps I can't live without: Twitter! (X!)