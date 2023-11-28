'A universal story:' Meet the writers behind a musical about Fiona, Cincinnati's favorite hippo

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo, Fiona, has inspired books, merchandise and pottery. Now. she'll be the subject of a musical theatrical production. "Fiona: The Musical" officially opens at the Ensemble Theatre in Over-the-Rhine on Wednesday.

"It's just this beautiful idea that we all need a little help to survive," said director Lynn Meyers.

Born six weeks early, Fiona needed constant attention and even medical intervention from preemie specialists at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. The zoo documented her growth for millions of people drawn to the team effort to help her gain her strength and thrive. They watched on the news and online all around the world.

Fiona: The Story So Far

Among those watching was Zina Camblin, a playwright and TV writer who grew up within walking distance of the zoo and attended the School for Creative and Performing Arts.

"Just like Fiona inspired millions of people across the country and across the world, she inspired me with her story," Camblin said. "It's a story of not giving up, of survival. It's kind of a universal story."

Camblin — whose credits include WU-TANG: An American Saga (Hulu), Almost Family (FOX) and Big Sky (ABC) — was so touched by the level of care shown to the preemie hippo and then by her larger-than-life personality in Hippo Cove, she started writing something with Fiona at the center of the story.

Originally, she was writing a Christopher Guest-style mockumentary, about the making of a Fiona community theater musical. Then it hit her.

"Why don't I actually create the musical?" she thought.

Enter the Ensemble Theatre and its producing artistic director Meyers.

"There's no more iconic image than Fiona beating all the odds and letting the world stand up and take notice," Meyers said.

Meyers reached out to longtime collaborator and songwriter David Kisor, who has penned music and lyrics for a number of other musicals at the Ensemble over the years.

"I feel humbled really to be a part of it," Kisor said.

He set to work with Camblin, coming up with the sound of the musical. And it proved a unique challenge for him.

"This is the first time we've tackled someone that's still alive. Fiona is with us, and a live story that was televised all around the world, everybody knows," he said.

The songs feature diverse musical styles, influenced by the animal portrayed on stage.

"It starts with a jazz number, it's got hip-hop numbers through it, infused with musical theater but it has a lot of heart," Kisor said. "We had to kind of personalize or give human attributes to the animals. Then I'm thinking, what instrument would characterize a hippopotamus?"

Of course, they landed on the tuba to represent Fiona and her family, or bloat.

And if you're expecting a kid's show with Halloween costumes of zoo creatures, think again. Meyers said there's plenty for the whole family.

"This is not going to be dumbed down for children to enjoy," Meyers said. "We are going to have 2,000 children see the show before it even opens because of our Fairy Godmother program where they can enjoy the show for free, so they will be our best critics."

The set features walls of bamboo and large, almost Seuss-like environments.

And, like Fiona's real-life journey, Camblin's storyline focuses on relationships.

"It's basically around the friendship of that zookeeper and Fiona, the zookeeper and the people — the Children's Hospital nurses — who helped her survive," she said. "In the end, it's Fiona's survival story but it's also this beautiful story about friendship and not giving up on the people you love."

"Fiona: The Musical" runs at the Ensemble Theatre on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine for select nights through Dec. 29. Opening night is Wednesday, Nov. 29.