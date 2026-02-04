Warren County couple pleads not guilty to charges of drugging, raping child and having sex with dogs

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Two people accused of drugging and raping a child, possessing child sexual abuse material and bestiality pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Tony McCollister and Erica Grove were recently indicted by a grand jury on dozens of charges related to the accusations.

The former couple appeared individually before Judge Robert Peeler in Warren County for Wednesday's arraignment.

Grove appeared first, alongside her attorney Ed Perry. Perry said that Grove is a registered nurse. He claimed Grove was coerced by McCollister to do some of the things she's accused of.

"Erica is, in fact, a victim here," Perry said.

Perry strongly refuted claims that Grove sexually assaulted a young girl. He indicated evidence showing graphic texts between Grove and McCollister related to the sexual assault charges. He said those messages were sent to appease McCollister.

"Those messages were attempts to cope with a very difficult situation, being a victim as she was, and/or to placate her abuser, Mr. McCollister," Perry said.

Not as much was mentioned in court in relation to the charges of bestiality. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell confirmed with us that the dogs were removed and are in a safe place.

As for McCollister, his court appearance was brief.

He was ordered to have no contact with any minor or animal.

However, Judge Peeler did grant his request to be able to see his 16-year-old daughter, under the condition that the girl's mother is also present.

Despite the prosecuting attorney's request of a $1 million bond, Judge Peeler ordered a $250,000 bond for both, of which they only have to pay 10%.

The two were also ordered to have electronic monitoring and no contact with minors or animals if they bond out.

On Monday, we sat down with Fornshell to discuss the case.

He said Google submitted a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possible child sexual abuse material in June. The Warren County Sheriff's Office was able to connect McCollister to the associated IP address.

In reviewing McCollister's account, officials found child sexual abuse material as well as both McCollister and Grove engaged in "various types of sexual conduct with two dogs." The two were both charged.

As they continued their investigation, though, the prosecutor's office said detectives found evidence that the two drugged a child under the age of 6 for the purpose of raping or engaging in sexual assault. They also found child sexual abuse material connected to that child.

"It's difficult for your brain to wrap around that people are capable of this kind of conduct," said Fornshell.