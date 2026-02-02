Warren County couple accused of drugging, raping child and having sex with dogs

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Union Township couple on several felonies after the two were accused of drugging and raping a child, possessing child sexual abuse material and having sex with dogs.

Erica Lynne Grove and Tony McCollister, both 43, have been indicted on dozens of charges, including corrupting another with drugs, gross sexual imposition, endangering children and sexual conduct with an animal.

The Warren County Prosecutor's Office said Google submitted a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possible child sexual abuse material associated with an IP address that the Warren County Sheriff's Office was able to connect to McCollister's account.

In reviewing McCollister's account, officials found child sexual abuse material as well as both McCollister and Grove engaged in "various types of sexual conduct with two dogs." The two were both charged.

As they continued their investigation, though, the prosecutor's office said detectives found evidence that the two drugged a child under the age of six for the purpose of raping or engaging in sexual assault. They also found child sexual abuse material connected to that child.

"Just when we thought that sex with the dogs was going to be the most horrific part of this case, the detectives discovered evidence of the drugging and raping of a little girl," Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said in a release. "I’m sitting in a room full of people who investigate and prosecute child sexual abuse cases on a daily basis, we’re reviewing the evidence, and it’s just silence. It’s really difficult to even process."

McCollister once starred in the short-lived reality TV show "Neighbors with Benefits" with his then-wife about couples who embrace swinging in Hamilton Township. Only two episodes aired before backlash led to A&E canceling the series.

Both Grove and McCollister are scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 4 in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

WCPO has had a long-standing policy not to use mugshots of suspects unless the person is still on the loose or officials believe there could be additional victims. Because the prosecutor's office told us there may be other potential victims, we have decided to include both mugshots at this time.