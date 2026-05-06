WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Longtime incumbent Commissioner Tom Grossman defeated Lebanon Mayor Mark Messer in the Warren County Republican primary, a result that could play a major role in determining the future of the county fairgrounds.

The results came in just one week after Lebanon city officials said they were unable to strike a deal with the county to buy the property.

Despite a voter turnout of just 21%, Warren County Board of Elections Director Brian Sleeth said the race was important for the fate of the fairground.

"These are the elections where people are making decisions that will directly affect your livelihood here," Sleeth said.

WATCH: Tom Grossman wins Warren County GOP primary

Warren County election results could shape fate of controversial fairgrounds

Some residents said they were holding their horses, as the election had sparked conversations between the county, the city and the Warren County Harness Horseman Association, leaving the association in a state of uncertainty.

Brent Tartar, president of the Warren County Harness Horseman Association, said the fairgrounds need attention regardless of what comes next.

"There's gotta be work to improve the fairgrounds from an aesthetic standpoint," Tartar said.

Tartar said he hopes the election result brings all parties back on the same saddle and that the track which has operated on the property for more than a century will be allowed to remain.

"It's a work in progress ... but it has given us time to take a pause because there was a lot of noise going on from all different factions from the city and county, and now saying where do we go from here, but I am optimistic we can work together," Tartar said.

Grossman's website states he supports the beautification and preservation of the fairgrounds, and he has told the horsemen he would like to see them remain on the property. His specific plans, however, are unclear. WCPO has been working to reach Grossman to discuss specifics following his win and did not here back in time for the 5pm broadcast.

Sleeth noted the stakes of local elections extend well beyond the fairgrounds debate.

"It's not just the fairgrounds, there's a lot of other projects going on in our county and other cities and you want a voice in them," Sleeth said.

Grossman will now face Democrat Ian Logan and Libertarian Katherine Bowles, both of whom ran unopposed in the general election.