Police: Fourth suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A fourth suspect has been arrested Wednesday in connection with the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Thomas Bell, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police arrested 16-year-old Al'Mir Myers for murder Wednesday in connection with the September shooting.

According to police, Bell was one of two people shot near the corner of East McMicken Avenue and Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine around 5 p.m. on Sept. 16. He later died at the hospital.

Including Myers, four teens have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police previously arrested 18-year-old Davon Marcum, 18-year-old Jalan Cook and 17-year-old Jaheim Prather in connection with the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing by the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the unit at 513-352-3542.