Former reality TV star accused of bestiality, child sex abuse material in Warren County

Scripps News
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A former reality TV star facing bestiality and child sexual abuse material charges in Warren County had his pets seized as part of an investigation.

Tony McCollister, 43, of Union Township, is charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor, a felony, and sexual conduct with an animal, a misdemeanor. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Warren County Court, and his case was bound over to a Warren County Common Pleas Court grand jury for review.

McCollister starred in the 2015 show "Neighbors with Benefits" along with his then-wife, Diana, about couples embracing a swinger lifestyle in Hamilton Twp. Viewer backlash led A&E to cancel the show after only airing two episodes.

McCollister was taken into custody Dec. 23 — the same day the case was filed and a warrant for his arrest was issued. He remains held in the Warren County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond, according to jail and court records.

He was ordered to not have contact with anyone younger than 18 or any animals.

Warren County Sheriff Barry Riley said deputies seized two dogs, which “are being exceptionally cared for.” He declined to release what led to the investigation into McCollister or when it was opened.

According to a criminal complaint, on or about Nov. 23, McCollister “knowingly possessed and uploaded child sexual abuse material to his Google account” and “knowingly engaged in sexual conduct with two canines owned by Tony McCollister.”

The attorney who represented McCollister in Warren County Court, Andrew Brenner, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

