Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWarren County

Actions

OSHP: 1 motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash, another rider fled the scene

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police
Posted at 10:49 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 10:49:35-04

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio  — One woman was killed in a crash involving two motorcycles in Warren County, police said.

Mindy Chesser, 42, was riding south on Corwin Road in Washington Township around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when she lost control while rounding a curve, went airborne and struck a utility trailer that was parked on the road, investigators said.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, another motorcycle rider, 42-year-old Robert Patrick, was also driving south when he struck Chesser, lost control and traveled off of the road.

Police said Patrick fled the scene and is still at large.

Investigators said Chesser was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE
1 dead, another injured after motorcycle crash in Harlan Township
OSHP: 1 killed in Wayne Township motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Fort Mitchell

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
Grant County Schools add new security to buildings ahead of school year Experts warn car owners to read between the lines of insurance policies Cincinnati police: Woman shot in face during Sedamsville home invasion

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.