OSHP: 1 motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash, another rider fled the scene

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One woman was killed in a crash involving two motorcycles in Warren County, police said.

Mindy Chesser, 42, was riding south on Corwin Road in Washington Township around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when she lost control while rounding a curve, went airborne and struck a utility trailer that was parked on the road, investigators said.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, another motorcycle rider, 42-year-old Robert Patrick, was also driving south when he struck Chesser, lost control and traveled off of the road.

Police said Patrick fled the scene and is still at large.

Investigators said Chesser was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

