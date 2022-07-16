1 dead, another injured after motorcycle crash in Harlan Township

HARLEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a single-vehicle motorcycle accident Friday in Harlan Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Thomas Williams, 32, was driving a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on State Route 28 with a female passenger. Williams lost control of the motorcycle and slid into a guardrail causing Williams and his passenger to be ejected, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Both were transported via Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital where Williams was then pronounced dead.

Ohio State Highway Patrol did not give updates on the status of Williams' passenger.

The crash remains under investigation from the Lebanon Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP reports 57 fatal motorcycle crashes this year

