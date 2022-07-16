Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWarren County

Actions

1 dead, another injured after motorcycle crash in Harlan Township

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Ohio_State_Highway_Patrol_car.jpg
Posted at 3:30 PM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 15:53:58-04

HARLEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a single-vehicle motorcycle accident Friday in Harlan Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Thomas Williams, 32, was driving a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on State Route 28 with a female passenger. Williams lost control of the motorcycle and slid into a guardrail causing Williams and his passenger to be ejected, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Both were transported via Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital where Williams was then pronounced dead.

Ohio State Highway Patrol did not give updates on the status of Williams' passenger.

The crash remains under investigation from the Lebanon Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP reports 57 fatal motorcycle crashes this year

RELATED
Number of fatal motorcycle crashes down compared to this time last year
Cincinnati woman killed in Brown County crash
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Colerain Township

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

This Half Hour

More local news:
The Frost Factory is whipping up boozy craft slushies at The Banks Pet Pals: Meet Maraca Tri-State teen encouraging mental health support with new 988 lifeline

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.