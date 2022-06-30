OSHP: 1 killed in Wayne Township motorcycle crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man was killed during a crash involving a motorcycle in Adams County.

According to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) 51-year-old Steven Sizemore, of Winchester, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on Kirkpatrick Road near Eckmansville Road in Wayne Township around 12:50 a.m. Thursday when he lost control of the bike.

Investigators said Sizemore failed to negotiate a left curve, traveled off the road, overturned and struck the concrete edge of a landscaped area. The motorcycle overturned for a second time and finally came to a stop when it hit a phone box and utility pole.

First responders pronounced Sizemore dead at the scene. OSHP said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol

