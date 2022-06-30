Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAdams County

Actions

OSHP: 1 killed in Wayne Township motorcycle crash

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police-lights
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 10:55:53-04

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio  — One man was killed during a crash involving a motorcycle in Adams County.

According to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) 51-year-old Steven Sizemore, of Winchester, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on Kirkpatrick Road near Eckmansville Road in Wayne Township around 12:50 a.m. Thursday when he lost control of the bike.

Investigators said Sizemore failed to negotiate a left curve, traveled off the road, overturned and struck the concrete edge of a landscaped area. The motorcycle overturned for a second time and finally came to a stop when it hit a phone box and utility pole.

First responders pronounced Sizemore dead at the scene. OSHP said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol

READ MORE
1 dead in Union Township motorcycle crash
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Kenton County
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Fort Mitchell

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Indiana's power grid at high risk for energy emergencies Ahead of holiday weekend, AAA warns of breakdowns and safety issues Record number of Americans expected to travel for holiday weekend

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.