Man killed in motorcycle crash in Fort Mitchell

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. —

A 20-year old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Fort Mitchell around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Fort Mitchell Police said the man lost control of a motorcycle he was driving on I-71/I-75 Southbound between Dixie Highway and Buttermilk Pike.

Police kept the interstate closed for much of the evening while officers investigated the crash. The road was fully reopened around 8:30 p.m.

Police said speed was a factor in the circumstances leading up to the crash.

More information on the driver is expected to be released at a later time, as police said they will provide the family time to notify relatives and friends.

