Man killed in motorcycle crash in Fort Mitchell

Posted at 10:06 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 22:07:27-04

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — 
A 20-year old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Fort Mitchell around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Fort Mitchell Police said the man lost control of a motorcycle he was driving on I-71/I-75 Southbound between Dixie Highway and Buttermilk Pike.
Police kept the interstate closed for much of the evening while officers investigated the crash. The road was fully reopened around 8:30 p.m.
Police said speed was a factor in the circumstances leading up to the crash.
More information on the driver is expected to be released at a later time, as police said they will provide the family time to notify relatives and friends.

