After 30 years of seeing their streets turn to rivers, Norwood neighbors excited for $2.3M sewer project

NORWOOD, Ohio — It’s not every day that you see happy tears being shed over a sewer project.

But in Norwood, it’s easy to understand why.

For three decades, a Norwood neighborhood has battled flooding time and time again. A $2.3 million sewer project from the city and Hamilton County promises to end years of water damage and worry.

Jennifer Pence couldn't hold back tears at the groundbreaking ceremony for the flood elimination project on Maple Avenue.

"To be here and be a part of it, it means the world to me," Pence said.

Watch Pence explain what the project will mean for her neighborhood:

Norwood neighbors shed tears of joy as $2.3 million flood control project begins

The emotional reaction is understandable when you see what Pence and her neighbors have endured during heavy rains. Our previous reporting from 2016 and 2021 shows water rushing through the neighborhood, turning streets into rivers and damaging homes.

"I want to thank you, Mayor Schneider, for finally making this happen," Pence said after being called up to the microphone during the ceremony.

Jennifer Pence/Provided Norwood, Ohio yards and streets were flooded after heavy rains that moved through the Tri-State area June 30, 2021.

Linda Moeggenberg | WCPO file NORWOOD, OHIO. Aug. 28, 2016. Street flooding near Elsmere and Ashland avenues in Norwood, Ohio

The project, which is expected to be completed by November 2026, will install larger pipes and direct water into a controlled retention basin.

Clint Zimmerman, Norwood Public Works superintendent, said the finished project will mostly be out of view from residents.

“It will back up into that retention basin as designed, but it should flow out at a steady pace, over the course of an hour, hour and a half, on typical large, heavy rain,” Zimmerman said.

Public Works had to relocate some public utilities to make way for the larger pipe.

Watch our previous reporting of flooding in the neighborhood:

WATCH: Tri-State flooded out of homes

Norwood Mayor Victor Schneider acknowledged the long wait residents have endured.

"I know it's been a long time coming, and you've had probably a lot of sleepless nights, and every time a storm comes through, you wonder if it's going to be flooding your home,” Schneider said. “Hopefully this, it's an end to some of those worries, and you can rest easy."

Andrew Rowan/WCPO

For Pence, the moment was bittersweet. Her late parents lived with the flooding problems for years, but didn't live to see the solution.

"To see this finally happen, it's just, I feel like they'd both be proud of me for getting this done," said Pence.