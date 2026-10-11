CINCINNATI — An apparent incident on I-71 northbound near the Norwood Lateral left some drivers stranded on the highway for several hours early Sunday morning.

According to Cincinnati police officers on the scene, an active investigation is underway. We're working to learn more about what caused the traffic standstill. Some people stuck on the interstate reported seeing the CPD crime scene unit and Ohio Department of Transportation officials on the interstate at the time.

The traffic began to build up just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday as many drivers were making their way home from Blink, De'Jah Gross said. She was stuck in the traffic until around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

WATCH: Hear from a driver stuck on the highway for several hours Sunday morning

VIDEO: Apparent incident on I-71 near Norwood leaves drivers stuck for hours overnight, CPD investigating

Video from the scene shows some drivers driving in the opposite direction on the highway to avoid the traffic and presumably exit the interstate. Another video shows Metro riders getting off a bus and walking south on the interstate.

"I just feel helpless. I feel horrible for what's going on," Lina, one stranded driver, said. "But at the same time, I feel horrible for the people here just waiting. So, just hopefully, they figure something out so they can get everyone home"

By 5:05 a.m., OHGO reported the traffic delay had been resolved. Before that, the delay stretched for miles between mile markers 8.1 and 6.3.

We have reached out to a CPD spokesperson for more information and are waiting to hear back. We are also waiting to hear back from an ODOT spokesperson.