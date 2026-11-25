CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a group of people in connection with an attempted break-in at the Cincinnati Islamic Community Center in Westwood on Nov. 20.

The center's security camera captured the entire incident, which lasted less than 15 seconds. Video shows seven people walk up to the building on Goble Court. One person then tries to pry open the doors before a security alarm sounds.

"We were able this time to see the attempted break-in," Sameeh Muhammad said. "The security, the alarm went off, and they scattered."

WATCH: Video shows seven people try to break in to the Cincinnati Islamic Community Center

VIDEO: Police seek group after attempted break-in at Cincinnati Islamic Community Center

Muhammad, a former resident imam, has been with the Cincinnati Islamic Community Center for more than 50 years.

The security equipment that captured the incident was installed after a break-in that occurred in August. Food, glass and flipped tables littered the floor after thieves broke in and vandalized the building. The center's board members at the time said thieves took food, money and a few televisions from the inside.

"The incident we had where the people broke in and destroyed property prompted us with the help of the general community," Muhammad said. "It allowed us to acquire security equipment that we didn't have before. That would be cameras and alarms."

In a statement this week, the Ohio chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on Cincinnati police and the FBI to investigate if anti-Muslim bias played a role in the attempted break-in.

“No one should have to fear for their safety while gathering to pray or take part in community life,” CAIR-Ohio Central & Southern Ohio Executive Director Khalid Turaani said in a statement. “When an Islamic institution is targeted again and again, authorities must take it seriously, investigate whether anti-Muslim bias played a role, and hold those responsible accountable. This community deserves to worship without intimidation or fear.”

"We want the police to investigate and get to the bottom of what motivated these people to do this," Muhammad said.

Despite the repeated incident, Muhammad said he was relieved the new security measures worked.

"We are glad the security that, that we install worked, and we're able now to bring to account the people responsible for it," Muhammad said.

Muhammad said no property was damaged and no lives were threatened in the latest incident, but he believes those responsible should be held accountable.

"We do believe that the people who perpetrated have to be held to account, young or otherwise," Muhammad said.

Investigators have not said anything about the two incidents at the center being connected. Anyone who recognizes the group is asked to reach out to Cincinnati police.

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