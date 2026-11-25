HAMILTON, Ohio — Little League International confirmed to WCPO that Hamilton West Side Little League has decided not to appoint longtime manager Tim Nichting as a volunteer manager or coach for the 2027 season.

In a statement to WCPO, Kevin Fountain, senior director of communications for Little League International, said decisions about volunteer coaches and managers are made at the local level.

"The Board of Directors of each local Little League program has the discretion to annually appoint volunteer managers, coaches, and umpires who support their efforts to provide children in their communities with the best possible experience on and off the field. The Little League Central Region Office was informed that the Hamilton West Side Little League has decided not to appoint Tim Nichting as a volunteer manager or coach for the 2027 season," Fountain said.

The statement does not say why Nichting was not appointed for 2027. WCPO is reaching out to Hamilton West Side Little League and families connected to the program for additional information and reaction.

The decision comes just months after Nichting helped lead another Hamilton West Side team to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

WCPO reported in August that the 2026 tournament marked Nichting's fifth trip to Williamsport. Hamilton West Side entered the tournament after winning its 23rd Ohio state championship, while the program itself was making its sixth Little League World Series appearance.

Hamilton West Side previously reached Williamsport in 1991, 1993, 2007, 2010 and 2021 before returning in 2026.

The 2026 team made a dramatic run after dropping its opening game to Henderson, Nevada, 6-5. Facing elimination, West Side rattled off five consecutive victories, beating teams from Massachusetts, Texas, New Jersey, Alabama and Iowa to advance to the U.S. championship game.

Along the way, Ken Coomer told WCPO the team's chemistry and willingness to rely on every player were among its biggest strengths. The run also generated significant support back home, with restaurants and bars around Hamilton holding watch parties as the team advanced.

By the U.S. championship weekend, Hamilton West Side was making just its second appearance in the U.S. title game. Parents described a groundswell of support both at home and in Williamsport, with fans from outside Ohio also adopting the team during its run.

The team's run ultimately ended with a one-run loss to Japan, but families told WCPO the experience had become about more than wins and losses. Parents described the tournament as a lasting memory for the players, their families and the Hamilton community.

WCPO will update this story as we learn more about the decision and hear more from Hamilton West Side Little League and families connected to the program.

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