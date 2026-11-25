BATAVIA, Ohio — Sergeant Chris Warner and Officer Michele TenBrink loaded up a squad car early Saturday morning. Their mission: transport different meal kits to families in and around the Village of Batavia ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

"Sergeant, is this something you guys do every year?" I asked.

"Yes, we do this. I've been here 4.5 years, and the last 4.5 years we’ve had this program together," Warner said.

The first stop was at a nearby apartment complex. When the officers handed over the meal kit, resident Nicole Parker shouted, "Yay!"

“It is very, very appreciated this time of year. Things have been really tough this year, and anything is a blessing," Parker said.

Watch to see Batavia PD serve their community through special Thanksgiving donations:

Batavia police officers serving their community by delivering Thanksgiving meal kits

I tagged along as the officers made two more stops and had dozens of other requested meals still sitting at the police station.

“Unfortunately, there's families out there who do need things, and we're trying to help them out a couple times a year," Warner said.

Initiatives like these are another way this department works to connect with their neighbors.

“Community-oriented policing, community policing is so, so vital in the world we live in today," Warner said.

“Everybody loves to come together around here, which is absolutely amazing. And much like you said, there are a lot of people in this time who, that just are struggling and need a little extra help," Batavia Police Chief Eric Williams said. "And this is a great opportunity for us and the rest of the community to come together and kind of help those people get through the holidays."