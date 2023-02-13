Tri-State family appears in Disney Super Bowl commercial

CINCINNATI — Jenny Sneed and her family got the surprise of a lifetime while watching the Super Bowl Sunday night.

During a commercial break, she noticed something familiar. Sneed, her daughter and her mother were all on the screen.

They were featured in a Disney commercial during the big game and did not even know it.

Sneed said the clip of her and her family at Disney World has been used before in Star Wars promos, but she said she was not given a heads up that it was going to be used Sunday night.

The clip of her and her family can be seen during the end of the commercial highlighting the company's 100th anniversary.

Sneed is not the only Tri-State native featured on one of the most watched events of the year.

A Fairfield Township woman captured on a Ring doorbell camera as she banged on a family's front door to warn them their home was on fire also made an appearance in a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday.

