Fairfield woman caught on doorbell camera warning family of house fire will be in Super Bowl commercial

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Fairfield Township woman captured on a Ring doorbell camera as she banged on a family's front door to warn them their home was on fire will make an appearance in a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday.

In July 2022, Hailey Strong was on her way home one night when she saw smoke in the sky. She decided to drive by and spotted a house on fire.

"I just happened to glance over here and see it," Strong said in 2022. "Against the black sky, I was surprised I even saw it."

Doorbell camera captures stranger alerting family of overnight fire

A Ring doorbell camera on the family's home captured Strong as she jumped out of her car and ran to the house, banging on the door. Inside, the family of 13 were sleeping soundly as flames came from their garage.

"I'm a heavy sleeper," father Josh Ellis said in 2022. "When you got 11 kids, you got to get some sleep."

Strong was able to wake the family and get them out; their home was destroyed that day, but everyone got out safely.

Now, a commercial that will air during Sunday's Super Bowl will feature Strong as it "showcases real people surviving stressful situations with the help of their security devices."

The commercial uses the video captured by the Ellis family's Ring doorbell that day, in which Strong pounds on the door, shouting to the mic'd doorbell the family's garage was on fire. She's featured alongside several other examples of how the doorbell company's products have captured or prevented break-ins, porch pirates and even a curious bear bent on breaking into a car.