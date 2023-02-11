New Orleans Saints turf donated to Kentucky sports complex

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The New Orleans Saints might not be in Arizona for the Super Bowl this year, but there's a piece of Caesars Superdome in Kentucky.

Each year, the Saints replace their turf and donate it to projects across the U.S.

This year's recipient was the new multi-sports complex being created at John Preece Park in Nicholasville.

LEX 18

A national turf company reached out to the city to see if they were interested in applying for turf. When Doug Blackford got the call that they had won, he tells us he got so excited.

"When you get a call that you get something of this magnitude free, your first thought is... is this for real?" said Blackford, Director of General Government for the City of Nicholasville.

Blackford also explains just how large this donation is. Originally, they were only going to build football and soccer fields. But since an NFL field is much larger than high school fields, they will be able to use the leftover turf to create either two high school softball fields or two youth baseball fields.

Blackford believes this will be the first complex in Kentucky with fields from the New Orleans Saints.