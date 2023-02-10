'The best experience of my life': How Taft High School basketball has inspired its student-athletes

CINCINNATI — Taft High School means the world to boys basketball coach Demarco Bradley. So it's not surprising why two seniors say the school — and Bradley — have made a profound impact on the Senators this winter.

"Taft is just a wonderful place," said Bradley, who has coached in the program since 2002. "It's just been nice. The community here — they support us 110%."

Taft (18-2), the 2022 Division III state champion, concludes the regular season Friday night at Hughes (7-14). The Senators, ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Division II state poll, have an eye toward the sectional tournament which starts for the Senators Feb. 17 against Shroder at Mason (6 p.m. tipoff).

Bradley said he's had more talented teams with superstars in the past, but possibly not another squad that plays so well together on any given night with nine players in the consistent rotation.

"What makes our team so special is we have a lot of options," senior Hudson Norton said. "We have a lot of depth. Not one person is going to be the leading scorer every single night so if they try to lock down one player we just pass it to another one of our guys."

Norton and teammate Eian Elmer joined the 1,000 points career milestone during the Senators' win over visiting Withrow during the final home game Feb. 7. Norton scored 47 points including nine 3-pointers in the game.

Philip Lee/WCPO Taft senior Eian Elmer is a leader for the Senators this season. He signed with Miami University this past November.

"That was a real special moment for us," said Elmer, a Miami University signee. "He came in with me and we've been real close ever since. I feel like we're the one-two duo. And it was our senior night so it was a good last game at Taft. Went out with a bang."

Success on the court isn't by happenstance. The Senators take pride in a great deal of conditioning and listening to Bradley, who expects excellence at all times.

"The man is up all night," Norton said. "All day and night he's watching film. He will send me text messages of things I'm doing wrong. He's just in love with the game. That passion is infectious; it spreads to everybody on the team."

That mentality goes beyond the court, too. Bradley said all 10 varsity players are on the academic honor roll this winter, adding yet another legacy to a team that wants to return to the state tournament in March at University of Dayton Arena.

Philip Lee/WCPO Taft senior Hudson Norton scored 47 points in a win over visiting Withrow Feb. 17. He also reached the 1,000 points career milestone.

"Taft basketball means winning, playing hard and being successful on and off the court," Elmer said.

Those ingredients are why Norton said Taft has been the "best experience of my life."

"Before I had the opportunity to play for Taft I was about ready to quit basketball," he said. "I didn't think I had a chance. (Taft) inspired me. They really just made me work hard for this and realize how big of a deal basketball is. This has been the most life-changing thing that has ever happened to me coming to this school."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter