'Seems like I'm being called ugly': Joe Burrow reacts to viral video of fan's post wisdom teeth rant

CINCINNATI — It's official, Bengals superfan Haven Wolfe can say that Joe Burrow has seen at least some of her viral video where she confesses her love for the star quarterback.

Earlier this month, after getting her wisdom teeth taken out, Wolfe filmed a video in the car on her way home from surgery. For those of you who haven't had your wisdom teeth taken out, this is the part of the process where the pain medication and other drugs start to wear off. It's a time when many people often say things that they normally wouldn't.

Her viral video was featured on the ESPN show "ManningCast" where Peyton and Eli Manning offer a unique take to Monday night Football.

Borrow appeared as a guest this week and was played only a small portion of the viral video.

"I know he's got a girlfriend, and I'm happy for him, but I'm not happy for me in that situation," Wolfe said through tears.

At this, Burrow cracked a small smile.

The Mannings also played him a part of the video where Wolfe said, "Dang he's talented and let's be honest, I go for ambition not looks."

The hosts asked Burrow how he felt about the comments.

"It seems like I'm being called ugly there if you ask me, I could be wrong, Burrow said. "I guess I am ambitious."

Wolfe said she posted the video online for her friends to see, never thinking it would take off. Now, it has more than 2 million views on Twitter.

In it, she also expressed her worries about Ja'Marr Chase's injury, Joe Mixon's concussion and the Bengals' struggles against their in-state rivals.

"Mom I don't want to lose to the Browns," Wolfe said. "Joe Burrow's never beaten the Browns and they're historically the worst franchise in NFL history. I mean my God dang hero can't beat the Browns, mom."

Well, her "God dang hero" did it. Burrow and the rest of the Bengals did not let her down. They beat the browns 23-10 Sunday. This was Burrow's first career win against the Browns.

Wolfe hasn't said if she knows that Burrow saw the video but now, her name is added to the short list of people that can say they've made their hero and two other football legends smile.

