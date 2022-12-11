Live Blog: Cincinnati Bengals lead 13-3 against Cleveland Browns at halftime in Battle of Ohio

CINCINNATI — After a slow first quarter with zero points from either team, the Cincinnati Bengals are leading the Cleveland Browns 13-3 in the Battle of Ohio.

The Bengals (8-4) have been on a strong four-game winning streak capped off by last week's thriller of a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns (5-7) are also coming off a Week 13 win against the Texans. Cleveland is seeing its second start with quarterback Deshaun Watson after his suspension.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — off the heels of his 26th birthday Saturday — is looking for his first career win against the Browns. After Week 8's crushing 32-13 loss in Cleveland, Burrow sat at a 0-4 record against the team. In fact, the last time the Bengals beat the Browns (Dec. 29, 2019) was at the tail-end of Andy Dalton's era on the team.

Though they have the same record, the Bengals currently sit at second in the AFC North trailing the Baltimore Ravens due to tiebreakers.

The Ravens are facing back-to-back AFC North opponents — Steelers on Sunday, Browns next week. The divisional run for the Ravens comes after star quarterback Lamar Jackson injured himself last week, and the injury will have him sidelined for at least a couple weeks. Which, leaves ample room for the Bengals to make a forward move... but Burrow faces the Browns first.

Follow along:

