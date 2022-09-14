Police: Man dies after Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in Middletown, police said.

At around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a call about gunshots in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street.

When they arrived, they found Nais McVay suffering form what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, he was transported to the Atrium Medical Center where he later died.

Police said they do not have any suspects at this time.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about this deadly shooting call 513-425-7700.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes possible.

