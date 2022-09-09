Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiOver-the-Rhine

Actions

1 dead after Over-The-Rhine shooting

Police find man dead near Findlay Market
Investigators said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of Elm Street near Findlay Market.
OTR shooting
Posted at 4:59 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 05:04:11-04

CINCINNATI  — A man is dead after a late night shooting in Over-The-Rhine.

Investigators said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of Elm Street near Findlay Market.

When police arrived, they found a man in his late 30s or early 40s dead from a single gunshot wound.

Cincinnati police are investigating this shooting as a homicide.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police have not said if they've identified any suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE
Third suspect charged with murder in fatal West End shooting
20-year-old arrested, held on $500,000 bond for 2021 fatal shooting in Mt. Airy
23-year-old man fatally shot at gas station in College Hill

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Good Morning Tri-State at 5AM

More local news:
Florence family remembers Queen Elizabeth's kindness after viral costume Ex-River City inmate thrown out of program for violence twice in three years WATCH: Video shows moment woman crashes van into two men, killing one

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.