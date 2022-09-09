1 dead after Over-The-Rhine shooting

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a late night shooting in Over-The-Rhine.

Investigators said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of Elm Street near Findlay Market.

When police arrived, they found a man in his late 30s or early 40s dead from a single gunshot wound.

Cincinnati police are investigating this shooting as a homicide.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police have not said if they've identified any suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

