1 dead after Over-The-Rhine shooting

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a late night shooting in Over-The-Rhine.
Investigators said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of Elm Street near Findlay Market.
When police arrived, they found a man in his late 30s or early 40s dead from a single gunshot wound.
Cincinnati police are investigating this shooting as a homicide.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Police have not said if they've identified any suspects.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
