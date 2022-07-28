Watch Now
20-year-old arrested, held on $500,000 bond for 2021 fatal shooting in Mt. Airy

He is the second person charged in relation to the murder
Posted at 1:40 PM, Jul 28, 2022
CINCINNATI — A 20-year-old man was in court Thursday facing an aggravated murder charge for a 2021 fatal shooting in Mt. Airy.

Cincinnati police said Quae'von Jones, 20, was charged on July 27 with murder for the death of 40-year-old Mohamed Diakite. The Lockland Police Department assisted CPD.

In court, Jones was held at a $500,000 straight bond for the one charge of aggravated murder. If Jones were to post bond, he will be appointed an ankle monitor.

On Oct. 27, 2021, Cincinnati police responded to the 5100 black of Hawaiian Terrace in Mt. Airy for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, authorities found Diakite fatally shot.

Cincinnati police, with the help of the Fugitive Apprehension Squad, arrested 21-year-old Dameeko Thompson in relation to the murder on Dec. 1, 2021. He was charged with three counts of murder, one count of aggravated murder, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault.

Thompson received a $1 million bond in 2021. He is set to be in court next on Aug. 15.

The shooting stemmed from an alleged robbery by Thompson and Jones.

Jones is set to be back in court on Aug. 8.

