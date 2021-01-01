Whitney Miller

Phone:

513-852-4044

When it comes to social media, you can find me:

Facebook: @whitneyontv

Twitter: @whitneyontv

Instagram: @whitneyontv

When did you start working here?:

November 2019

Where did you go to college?:

The Ohio State University and Depaul Univeristy

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?:

The connections I've made with the people and families I’ve had the honor of meeting over the years. Whether happy or sad their stories have impacted me in one way or another.

What are you most proud of in your own life?:

I’m proud of my hobbies. I like to sing, sew, design, decorate and I have a unique ability to binge watch a ton of crime documentaries.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?:

So far, the big Ferris Wheel down in the Banks. It’s BEAUTIFUL

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?:

I need help here... send me some ideas.

All-time favorites…

TV Shows: The Office

Books: You are a Badass

Movies: Talladega Nights

Music: 90’s R&B/NSYNC

Apps I can't live without:

Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, iMovie

