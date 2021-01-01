Whitney Miller

Phone:
When did you start working here?:
November 2019
Where did you go to college?:
The Ohio State University and Depaul Univeristy
What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?:
The connections I've made with the people and families I’ve had the honor of meeting over the years. Whether happy or sad their stories have impacted me in one way or another.
What are you most proud of in your own life?:
I’m proud of my hobbies. I like to sing, sew, design, decorate and I have a unique ability to binge watch a ton of crime documentaries.
What do you love about living in the Tri-State?:
So far, the big Ferris Wheel down in the Banks. It’s BEAUTIFUL
What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?:
I need help here... send me some ideas.
All-time favorites…
TV Shows: The Office
Books: You are a Badass
Movies: Talladega Nights
Music: 90’s R&B/NSYNC
Apps I can't live without:
Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, iMovie