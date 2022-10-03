Watch Now
Police: 1 dead after Warren County motorcycle crash

Posted at 4:55 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 04:56:25-04

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio  — A 61-year-old man is dead after a Motorcycle crash in Warren County.

Anthony Kinney was driving west on State Route 73 near US Route 42 at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when he lost control and struck a culvert, The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release.

According to investigators, Kinney was thrown from his bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Kinney was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

