Police: 1 dead after Warren County motorcycle crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A 61-year-old man is dead after a Motorcycle crash in Warren County.

Anthony Kinney was driving west on State Route 73 near US Route 42 at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when he lost control and struck a culvert, The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release.

According to investigators, Kinney was thrown from his bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Kinney was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

READ MORE

Multiple vehicle crash in Sharonville leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries

Wife dead, husband airlifted to hospital after Butler County motorcycle crash

Coroner: 18-year-old dies in Colerain Township motorcycle crash