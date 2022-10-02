Multiple vehicle crash in Sharonville leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Sharonville Police and fire responded to a four vehicle crash Saturday afternoon at 2:12 p.m. in the 11700 block of Lebanon Road.

Once on scene, police say they found a motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries after having been in a traffic accident with three other vehicles.

According to a police investigation, the operator of a 2012 Kia Soul failed to observe the southbound traveling motorcyclist while attempting to turn left, or northbound onto Lebanon Road.

The front portion of the Kia struck the right side of the motorcycle which re-directed the motorcycle into the northbound lanes of Lebanon Road where it struck a 2012 Honda Pilot and a 2013 Toyota Prius.

The motorcyclist is identified as being a 59-year-old male from Sharonville, who was operating a 2019 Harley-Davidson, was transported to Bethesda North hospital and then subsequently flown by Air Care to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He is listed in critical condition according to a joint press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Sharonville Police department. Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police say none of the other occupants of vehicles involved sustained injuries and that everyone involved were wearing their seatbelts.

Police also said that speed, alcohol or drugs are not believed to have contributed to the crash.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit is conducting the crash investigation. Anyone with any information or who witnessed this crash is asked to call 513-825-1500.