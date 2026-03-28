Ohio EPA consider new wastewater permits for data centers as Wilmington residents continue to fight project

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is considering a new general permit for data centers that would give data centers authorization to discharge wastewater into surface waters like rivers and streams.

Currently, data centers must secure individual permits. That process can be slower and usually receives approvals on a case-by-case basis. The Ohio EPA says the new general permit would speed things up while maintaining strict environmental protections.

Over the last couple of years, WCPO 9 News has tracked several high-profile data center or "megasite" proposals in the Tri-State:



Cincinnati Citywide Regulation Talks: The Cincinnati City Council began to craft rules to manage future data center development, citing growing demand driven by AI and high-energy computing workloads.

The Cincinnati City Council began to craft rules to manage future data center development, citing growing demand driven by AI and high-energy computing workloads. Adams County, Ohio: A proposed facility at a former Dayton Power & Light landfill site north of the Stuart power plant has drawn significant opposition. The WCPO 9 I-Team reported it could become one of the state’s biggest power users, ranking third statewide for capacity in PJM filings.

A proposed facility at a former Dayton Power & Light landfill site north of the Stuart power plant has drawn significant opposition. The WCPO 9 I-Team reported it could become one of the state’s biggest power users, ranking third statewide for capacity in PJM filings. Mason County, Kentucky (Maysville): Plans for a sprawling 2,080-acre, 400-gigawatt facility have spurred heated public meetings. WCPO covered multiple confrontations between attorneys representing residents and developers, with a local citizens group promising legal action to stop construction.

Plans for a sprawling 2,080-acre, 400-gigawatt facility have spurred heated public meetings. WCPO covered multiple confrontations between attorneys representing residents and developers, with a local citizens group promising legal action to stop construction. Mt. Sterling, Ohio: While less publicly detailed, the WCPO I-Team identified a 2-gigawatt data center project in filings, placing it among the largest in Ohio alongside Adams County.

While less publicly detailed, the WCPO I-Team identified a 2-gigawatt data center project in filings, placing it among the largest in Ohio alongside Adams County. Mount Orab Megasite: Mount Orab Village Council implemented a 180-day moratorium on new data center permits following intense community backlash regarding a 1,000-acre "mega-site" project (known as DB STU LLC) on Route 32, which residents fear will strain utilities.

Mount Orab Village Council implemented a 180-day moratorium on new data center permits following intense community backlash regarding a 1,000-acre "mega-site" project (known as DB STU LLC) on Route 32, which residents fear will strain utilities. Wilmington, Ohio: $4 billion Amazon Data Services Project

$4 billion Amazon Data Services Project Maysville, Kentucky: 2,080-Acre, 400-Gigawatt Facility: Estimated at $1 billion in investment, developers have touted economic benefits while opponents raised environmental and quality-of-life concerns.

2,080-Acre, 400-Gigawatt Facility: Estimated at $1 billion in investment, developers have touted economic benefits while opponents raised environmental and quality-of-life concerns. Trenton, Ohio: Proposed Data Center: Developers defended the project at local town halls, claiming misinformation was fueling opposition.

Proposed Data Center: Developers defended the project at local town halls, claiming misinformation was fueling opposition. Hamilton, Ohio: Local Data Center Discussions: WCPO's coverage included parallels between Hamilton and Wilmington/Maysville opposition, noting similar environmental and infrastructure worries.



Ohio EPA

Ohio EPA

As far as state regulation of ongoing data center projects, the Ohio EPA insists that any increase in pollution under the general permit would be limited. The agency says increases would only be allowed for critical community or economic needs, with rivers, lakes, and streams still safeguarded for wildlife, recreation, and drinking water.

Wilmington, Ohio Latest

Across the Tri-State, residents have been voicing their fears about the environmental impacts of these facilities. In Wilmington, residents are pushing back against data centers.

Jessica Sharp, whose backyard faces a proposed data center site, founded Wilmington Residents for Responsible Development. Sharp is leading a campaign to halt data center rezoning altogether, shifting the decision to voters on November's ballot.

"Responsible development, we've been saying all along, does not sacrifice the few for the many!" Sharp said.

Sharp recently came to a mediated agreement Wednesday, when a Clinton County judge ordered Wilmington to pause further movement on the Wilmington Amazon Data Services project this week until they allow adequate time for public input.

WATCH: Full breakdown of what Ohio's EPA is considering when it comes to new wastewater permits for data centers.

Ohio EPA considers new wastewater permits for data center as locals push back