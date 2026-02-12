'We are all learning together' | Cincinnati City Council taking a closer look at the impact of data centers

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's City Council is heading to the drawing board to figure out how to manage data centers.

"So, right now, there is no zoning definition for a data center. It's classified as an office or warehouse. And we want to make sure that we're deliberate about where they're allowed, where there might be other restrictions, etc.," said Cincinnati Councilman Mark Jeffreys.

Members of the council voted to approve an Interim Development Control Overlay (IDC). The vote now puts a "pause" on immediate approval for data center development. There will be a zoning study done to determine the impacts of data centers.

We spoke with Jeffreys before Wednesday's council meeting. He said the vote does not mean that data center development is banned, and it can be approved through a longer process.

"They can still get it approved, so they'll go through planning, but it's not by right that they can move forward with it," Jeffreys said.

We asked Jeffreys if there are any current development plans within the city limits.

"As far as we know, there aren't any current plans, but that's all the more reason to get out ahead of it, and just be very deliberate about how we're thinking about data centers," Jeffreys said.

The discussion between council members was brief, with many of the elected officials chiming in before the final vote.

"We need to make sure that we're making decisions that also take community health into consideration," said Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearny.

"We are all learning together," said council member Meeka Owens.

"We want clear zoning that puts the benefits on everyone," Jeffreys said.

Council member Ryan James brought up his concerns over data centers impacting residents' energy bills.

"These data centers and the advancement of AI and a few other technologies have really boosted demand for these exorbitant energy bills," James said.

Mayor Aftab Pureval echoed those sentiments.

"There is no doubt that energy costs are going up across the country," Pureval said.

The vote ended in unanimous approval.

WCPO was sent this statement from Mayor Pureval ahead of Wednesday's vote.

"This measure is about making sure our City is prepared for a growing industry and its potential impacts. Cities around the country, including Cincinnati, have been dealing with rapidly rising energy costs. And new data centers pose the risk of exacerbating those challenges.



With this IDC, we want to make sure we’re able to vet new cases and develop policies that protect Cincinnati into the future." Statement from Mayor Aftab Pureval's office

Some companies in Cincinnati do have data centers, and Jeffreys told us that the city's concerns don't line up exactly with the concerns of rural areas that are seeing data center proposals.

“Obviously, there are different concerns. Taking up farm land, etc. That’s not our concern here, it’s mostly about impact on quality of life in our neighborhood and in our city," Jeffreys said.

The IDC lasts for three months, but can be extended up to one year, according to the city manager's presentation to the council's housing and growth committee Tuesday.