Hamilton pauses plausibility studies on controversial data center at developer's request

HAMILTON, Ohio — Ahead of another round of public comment surrounding a proposed data center's construction in Hamilton at Wednesday's council meeting, City Manager Craig Bucheit announced the project could be in jeopardy.

Bucheit said the results of an impact study recently came back, and while they hadn't been able to fully evaluate the results, one finding could force the developers, Logistixs, to change course.

"What we do know is that it's going to take a significant amount of time, money and infrastructure to meet the project needs that have been set out," Bucheit said. "As you are aware, the developer requested it to be studied whether there could be 240 megawatts of power to that site. What we know right now is that it will take at least 24 months to deliver 45 megawatts of power."

Bucheit said the developer has asked the city to pause an additional study as they consider the project's future and decide whether they want to move forward with their studies.

WATCH: Hamilton's city manager announces development in the data center's potential construction

Could the proposed data center project in Hamilton be in jeopardy?

We reached out to Logistixs in the wake of the manager's announcement. They responded with a statement.

"We are evaluating the information," the statement read. "No decision has been made with respect to the project. Developments of this nature are complex with a number of avenues to evaluate, and we are weighing all of these as we consider our next steps."

The data center's proposed construction has been a point of contention for months in Hamilton as people have spoken out about potential cost increases, health effects and environmental impact.

Sean DeLancey wants to hear from you. You can contact him here:

The City of Hamilton put out an FAQ page about the proposal in October.

Bucheit said the developer could make a decision about whether to initiate further studies by the end of the month.