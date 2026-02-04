Mt. Orab council introduces data center moratorium amid community opposition to mysterious 'mega site' project

MT. ORAB, Ohio — The Village of Mount Orab councilman Eric Lang introduced two ordinances Tuesday night that would temporarily ban data centers for 180 days, responding to weeks of community outcry over a mysterious 1,000-acre development project.

Lang proposed two ordinances that create a moratorium on zoning for data centers and related infrastructure in the village.

"I'm offering this up," Lang said. "If this is not a data center, it should be a no-brainer to do this."

The ordinances passed their first reading on Tuesday night. Two additional readings are required before final approval.

Tuesday's meeting marked the third time in recent weeks that residents have confronted council members about the controversial project along Route 32.

"You have lost that battle right off the bat, and you've lost your integrity," one resident told council members.

Lang is the only council member who has rescinded his non-disclosure agreement with the developer. When asked directly by frustrated resident attendees if other members would follow suit, they remained silent.

WATCH: Mt. Orab council and residents are at odds over possible plans for a new data center

Village leaders discuss moratorium on zoning for data centers

Residents raised new concerns about the project's potential electricity needs.

"Did any of you know that the buyer or the end user of the mega site was going to request 2,000 megawatts of power from PJM?" one resident asked, referring to the regional power grid operator.

The 1,018-acre site sits near the village center, bordered by Oakland Road, New Hope-White Oak Station Road and Tri-County Highway. Nearly 1,000 residents have signed a petition calling for a pause to development plans.

Last week, about 275 residents packed Mt. Orab Middle School's gymnasium to demand transparency about the project. Village attorneys said the process has been "atypical" because the developer purchased vacant land before applying for permits.

A Facebook group called "Mt. Orab Residents for Responsible Development," created Jan. 10, has grown to more than 1,700 members.

Some residents celebrated the introduction of the moratorium ordinances as progress.

"I won't say that I'm opposed to growth, but I probably lean way more to the conservation of what we have to using what we have to the best of our ability," one resident said.

Council has not announced when the ordinances will receive their second and third readings. It is expected that the process will continue during its next scheduled council meeting. That meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.