What's driving you crazy? | West Side Cincinnati drivers complain of 'wild potholes' on their commute

Potholes along Werk Road are driving some West Side Cincinnati residents crazy despite frequent efforts to patch them that drivers say fail quickly.

One resident reached out to WCPO 9's KJ Jacobs, describing the roadway conditions near his Westwood home as “wild potholes” and pointing to what he says are hundreds of potholes stretching along the road.

He said while city crews regularly patch the pavement there, the repairs often begin breaking apart within about a week.

The concern is not just the potholes themselves, but also the leftover blacktop collecting along the curb. The worsening conditions are evident in the photos that he shared.

Westwood resident Pothole photos from Werk Road

The resident described it as a never-ending cycle, with crews repeatedly patching the same areas only for the material to fail again.

Potholes are a common problem this time of year as water seeps into cracks in the pavement, freezes, expands and eventually breaks the road apart under traffic.

Temporary patches are often used because they are quicker and less expensive, though factors like asphalt type, weather conditions and traffic volume can impact how long repairs hold up. A full resurfacing is considered the long-term solution.

WCPO Patching potholes vs repaving/resurfacing

WCPO 9's KJ Jacobs took the concerns to the City of Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering to find out whether Werk Road in Westwood is scheduled for resurfacing.

A department spokesman said Werk Road is not currently on the 2026 resurfacing list, even though the road rates in the “poor” category for pavement condition.

Officials said there could be future grant funding opportunities that may impact plans for Werk Road, but they likely will not know more until October.

