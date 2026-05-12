FLORENCE, Ky. — The Florence Y'alls open their 2026 Frontier League season tonight at Thomas More Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:52 p.m.

Tickets for tonight's game are $2 as part of the team's $2 Tuesdays promotion.

The team enters the new season with a new manager at the helm. Toby Hall, who spent 8 years in Major League Baseball as a catcher for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, takes over after coaching last season with the Windy City Thunderbolts.

Watch to see what you can look forward to this season:

Florence Y'alls open 2026 season with All-Star Game on the horizon this summer

"Just to guide these young guys, you know, and get them to understand how to play the game right," Hall said. "I mean, most of them obviously just came out of college or some guys played with an affiliate. They come here and my goal is to get them to understand how to get better and perform every night."

Beyond opening day, the Y'alls and the city of Florence have a major milestone ahead. Thomas Moore Stadium will host the Frontier League's 33rd annual All-Star Game this summer, with the Home Run Derby set for July 14 and the All-Star Game — being called the "Y'all Star Game" — on July 15. The city of Florence will host additional surrounding events as well.

"It's a great deal for the city because we're gonna have 18 different communities from all across the country and Canada coming into Florence to see what Florence is all about," General Manager Max Johnson said. "See what Northern Kentucky is all about. Showcase the best players in the league from top to bottom."

WCPO Toby Hall

The Y'alls are also known for their popular themed nights throughout the season. Several events are expected to sell out, including Star Wars Night, Superhero Night, Pirates and Princesses, and Margaritaville Night. New this season is Bluey Night.

"Some great nights coming back — obviously Star Wars Night, Superhero Night, Pirates and Princesses," Johnson said. "Those are the big nights that come out for the kids. We got the Margaritaville Night for all the adults out there that like that theme night, but then it's gonna be headlined by Bluey Night, which is a spectacular night, Bluey and Bingo with both being in attendance that night."

Every Friday night game is a Fireworks Friday, and Sunday games feature family programming including autograph sessions with the team.

WCPO Thomas Moore Stadium

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