New annexation for development draws controversy in Village of Batavia

VILLAGE OF BATAVIA, Ohio — The Village of Batavia voted unanimously Monday to consent to an annexation request and provide services to 101.9 acres of what is now Batavia Township to accomodate a commercial, apartment and residential development on State Route 32 near Harold Road.

We've been looking into large scale developments in the region since you told us sprawling planned developments were one of the biggest concerns to you at our Batavia Let's Talk event in September 2025.

At Monday's special meeting, a handful of people spoke out against the annexation over a host of concerns including how traffic could be handled, how tax incentives would be applied to parts of the property and how the increase in population would impact the local school district and fire department.

"What's 430 new homes going to do that school? What's that going to do to the fire department?" said long-time anti-development advocate William Albright.

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Village Solicitor Christopher Moore told those in attendance that the village had to respond once the developer, Hal Homes, submitted an annexation petition with Clermont County.

"This community has a legal obligation under Ohio law to state whether or not services can be provided, not even whether this community wishes to provide services, but whether or not they can be provided," Moore said.

Moore said Batavia Township and the Village of Batavia would have the opportunity to object to the annexation and, if either one does, Clermont County would have to hold a hearing on it within 30 days.

If the proposal passed county scrutiny, Moore said there would be multiple public hearings between Planning and Zoning and the full village council to gather public comment and guide a final development plan.

Click here to read the entire pre-annexation agreement.