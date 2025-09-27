Batavia residents worry over proposed new housing development with 808 new homes

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — At our "Let's Talk" event in Batavia, Fred Kaiser told us he was worried about what he believed to be a large planned development adjacent to Ross Road and Olive Branch Stonelick Road.

When we followed up Friday, we learned it was the largest ever proposed in Batavia Township, according to Administrator Karen Swartz.

We met Kaiser on the property that's now woodland and grass-covered fields, but could eventually be 808 homes and commercial property.

"My hopes are that it will stay like this," Kaiser said, "but I know that's a pipe dream."

Kaiser said he moved to a Clermont County property in 1984 to enjoy a rural life. That property would nearly touch the proposed development.

Kaiser said it's not realistic to reject any proposed development, but he thinks the Stonelick Ridge development could create too much traffic, burden public services like schools and change the character of the area.

"My hope is that the density gets reduced at least by half," Kaiser said.

Swartz sat down with us to address Kaiser's concerns and said the public was welcome to weigh in on the development when it comes before the zoning commission.

The township has already been reviewing the proposal, having conversations with city planners, and has drafted questions about the project, Swartz told us.

"It's a very large project, but this will probably take close to 10 years to complete. So, this isn't going to happen in a day, if it's approved," Swartz said.

The administrator said there was no plan for the township to provide tax incentives for the project, similar to those drawing controversy to projects in the nearby Village of Batavia.

Swartz also said the development, as proposed, would be around half the density of the Lexington Run development already built directly across Ross Road.

Kaiser said the development's existence made him worry about whether public input would make a significant difference in the final build.

"Before Lexington Run, lots and lots of people showed up both at Zoning Meetings and Trustee Meetings, and Lexington Run is here," he said.

Full details on the coming Zoning Commission meeting are below:



