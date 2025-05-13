Rodney Hinton Jr. set to be in court to face new charges related to death of deputy

CINCINNATI — A man accused of crashing his car into a Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy and killing him is expected to be in court on Tuesday.

Rodney Hinton Jr. will face arraignment on new charges for aggravated murder, which includes specifications of aggravating circumstances, according to court documents.

Hinton is accused of intentionally crashing his car into and killing Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson, a day after an unnamed Cincinnati police officer fatally shot his 18-year-old son, Ryan Hinton.

Rodney was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including some that could carry the death penalty if he's convicted.

On Monday, it was announced that Hinton was suing multiple city agencies, claiming his civil rights had been violated.

The lawsuit names the City of Cincinnati, Cincinnati Police Department, the Hamilton County Justice Center, the state of Ohio, and ten John Doe officers as defendants. According to the lawsuit, Hinton's Fourth, Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated.

During Rodney's first court appearance, he was flanked by dozens of law enforcement officials who packed the courtroom, standing just behind him during the hearing. And during his second hearing to debate his bond, dozens of in-uniform law enforcement members filled the courtroom gallery, packing multiple rows.

The family of Ryan Hinton has hired a law team to investigate further the shooting that killed Ryan; officials still have not named the Cincinnati police officer who fired those shots, citing Marsy's Law.

Henderson was laid to rest on Friday during funeral services that were attended by hundreds of people, including law enforcement from across the region.