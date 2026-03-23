CINCINNATI — Local, state and federal law enforcement officials on Monday announced federal firearm charges against nine people — the latest arrests in ongoing efforts to target violent crime in the city.

Dominick S. Gerace II, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, said seven people have been indicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, while two others — both under the age of 21 — are indicted for illegal possession of a machine gun.

Gerace said one of those arrests was a direct result of the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative, a joint effort between the city of Cincinnati and the state of Ohio after a violent summer in 2025.

"I expect to see a steady stream of these cases to continue out of my office, and that expectation is bolstered by the fact that every law enforcement agency represented up here, including the attorney general's office, has dedicated resources to this mission," Gerace said.

Watch the full press conference here:

9 arrested for federal firearm charges amid ongoing efforts to target violent crime in Cincinnati

In fact, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that his office has fully funded a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney position that focuses specifically on violent crime and gun charges in Cincinnati. The position, he said, will be filled by former Hamilton County assistant prosecutor Allison Oswall.

The news comes around seven months after Gov. Mike DeWine first announced plans to have state officials assist the City of Cincinnati in addressing violent crime.

As part of operations, the state has been providing aerial support for Cincinnati police investigations, offering shared evidence and intelligence with the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center and assisting with traffic enforcement on local interstates.

In September, the partnership expanded to federal law enforcement with the creation of the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Force Team, which focuses on people currently wanted for violent crime as well as those who have violated terms of their post-release control.

OSHP in January first released data on the results of the initiative, noting 36 felony arrests, 17 recovered guns and nine recovered stolen cars in 2025. Since then, there have been more than 60 felony arrests and more than 40 illegally possessed firearms recovered.

CPD Interim Chief Adam Hennie said the efforts will continue into the summer months, when Cincinnati often sees an uptick in violent crime.

"As an agency, we know that violent crime is our number one priority, and we cannot combat that alone," Hennie said. "If it's not for the strong partnerships that we have ... we can never complete that mission. I hope all of the citizens of this city know how much all of these partners are committed to their safety and how we're going to continue with this mission as we move on through these summer months."