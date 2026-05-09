Police: Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Newport, police investigating

NEWPORT, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was found to have been shot multiple times in Newport early Saturday morning, according to the Newport Police Department.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 10th and Monmouth streets at around 2:35 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Gabbard or leave tips anonymously at 859-261-8477.