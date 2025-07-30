'We're going to do this' | DeWine says Cincinnati mayor has accepted OSHP help to address violent crime

CINCINNATI — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Mayor Aftab Pureval has accepted state help following a reported increase in violent crime this summer — including what police referred to as a "violent attack" downtown over the weekend.

"I called the mayor this morning and kind of laid out what we can do, and he said yes, that he would like some kind of backup help, and so we're going to do this," DeWine told our partners at 700WLW.

DeWine said the state will look at data analysis of where the majority of crime is and bring in the Ohio State Highway Patrol to work alongside Cincinnati police.

"We've worked with them before on different things, and the cooperation is always very, very good," DeWine said.

The governor also said they can utilize a helicopter to eliminate high-speed chases and identify suspects, as well as provide traffic control or undercover units to free up officers.

DeWine also noted that one of the people arrested after this weekend's violence had been out on bond. In addition to troopers, the governor said the state can provide help when it comes to parole officers, liquor control and more.

"One of the people involved ... shouldn't have been out, really," DeWine said. "He was out on bond, but really the bond was ... equivalent to $400, so he was out, but he had possession of a stolen gun, so a guy like this never should be out."

WATCH: Cincinnati leaders talk solutions to violence

Cincinnati leaders talk violence solutions after fight draws national attention

The governor called it a "holistic approach" that Pureval supported.

"He said, 'That's great,' so we're already working to get in touch with the chief and with the police department," DeWine said. "And look, we don't say we can solve these problems, but we can help, and that's what our job is when a city is having a situation like what we're seeing in Cincinnati."

We looked at previous times the state has assisted Ohio cities, including what the governor called a "surge" in Cleveland last year. Over the course of 34 weeks, troopers made 113 felony arrests and seized 81 weapons.