Police search for missing juvenile out of Independence

INDEPENDENCE. KY. — Police are actively searching for a missing teenager from Independence, Kentucky, according to a release from the Independence Police Department.

Kenneth S. Kirk, Jr. is a 15-year-old white male who has been missing since Friday morning. He is 5'09" with blue eyes and brown hair.

The release states that he was last seen in Independence, and that he might be in Cincinnati.

Anyone with information or knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call Independence PD at 859-356-2697 or Kenton County Dispatch at 859-356-3191.