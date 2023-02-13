Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

It's coyote mating season: The animals will be more active than usual

Use extra caution if encountering the creature
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Coyote Cage
Posted at 2:12 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 14:12:48-05

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky — Not only is it the most romantic month for humans, but February also happens to be right in the middle of coyote mating season in the Tri-State.

Coyotes are known to mate between January and March. The animals become more active than normal, especially in the overnight hours.

The City of Crescent Springs is reminding residents to be extra cautious of the creatures during this time.

Residents have been told not to leave food out, not to leave their pets unleashed or leave their pets outside for long periods of time.

The city also said not to kill the coyotes or try and force them out if you encounter one on your property. Instead, you should call a nuisance wildlife control operator.

READ MORE
Good deeds pay off in the end for Northern Kentucky bar and grill
Jason Aldean bringing 'Highway Desperado Tour' to Riverbend in July
Cincinnati Zoo needs continued taxpayer support

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
OSHP: Hamilton County has third-highest fatal crash count in Ohio Man arrested for fatal October shooting that left man dead in a car with a child Cincinnati leaders meet with Amtrak, discuss expansion of passenger rail service

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.