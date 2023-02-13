It's coyote mating season: The animals will be more active than usual

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky — Not only is it the most romantic month for humans, but February also happens to be right in the middle of coyote mating season in the Tri-State.

Coyotes are known to mate between January and March. The animals become more active than normal, especially in the overnight hours.

The City of Crescent Springs is reminding residents to be extra cautious of the creatures during this time.

Residents have been told not to leave food out, not to leave their pets unleashed or leave their pets outside for long periods of time.

The city also said not to kill the coyotes or try and force them out if you encounter one on your property. Instead, you should call a nuisance wildlife control operator.

