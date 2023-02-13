Cincinnati Zoo needs continued taxpayer support

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard is ready to ask Hamilton County taxpayers for more money.

Zoo officials confirm that Maynard will go before the Hamilton County Tax Levy Committee Monday evening. In his presentation, Maynard is expected to lay out the Zoo’s operating budget and what portion needs to be covered by taxpayers.

Historically, voters have supported the zoo tax levies and overwhelmingly approved a five-year levy in May 2018. That was a renewal levy that didn’t increase taxes. In the existing levy, homeowners have been paying about $10 a year per $100,000 in home value. Back in 2018, Maynard said the levy only covers about 17% of the zoo’s budget.

The Cincinnati Zoo is working on major projects throughout the grounds as part of its “More Room to Roam” campaign. The zoo raised $160 million during its campaign. Local philanthropists, Harry and Linda Fath, donated $50 million dollars to the campaign. It was the largest donation in Zoo history.

The money is dedicated to a number of projects including Roo Valley, which is already open.

Other projects, some of which are still under construction, include an overhaul of the elephant exhibit, Bear Ridge and Sea Otter Coast.

WCPO will be at the meeting, which is open to the public, and is set for 6 p.m. at the Hamilton County Board of Elections at 4700 Smith Road in Norwood.

