Jason Aldean bringing 'Highway Desperado Tour' to Riverbend in July

CINCINNATI — Jason Aldean announced he would embark on the Highway Desperado Tour, hitting 41 cities this summer, including Cincinnati.

Aldean will take the stage at Riverbend on Friday, July 21. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster or from Riverbend directly; the biggest of fans will be able to buy different VIP packages, some of which include a VIP gift item, premium tickets, an invitation to the Jason Aldean VIP lounge, a pre-show acoustic performance and a Q&A session with Aldean, according to a press release from Music & Event Management Inc.

Additional performers on the tour include Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.

The tour won't be Aldean's first performance in Cincinnati; he played at Riverbend with Chris Young and Kane Brown in 2017. He was forced to cancel a scheduled appearance at the riverside concert venue in 2018 after Riverbend's stages flooded after the Ohio River burst its banks. He also played Riverbend in 2021 and 2022.

Aldean is a Grammy-nominated performer and released his 10th career studio album, Macon, Georgia, in 2022. Since debuting in 2005, Aldean has earned the most Top 10 songs on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, more than any other artist, according to MEMI.

