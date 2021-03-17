Good deeds pay off in the end for Northern Kentucky bar and grill

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — Good food and the comfort of being able to stay awhile with folks you know have made PeeWee’s Place a popular spot in Crescent Springs for years.

So it might not be surprising to learn that it found ways to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

WCPO Staff

“Every day for 2020 was a different surprise,” said PeeWee’s Place owner Tim "PeeWee" Reese. So he took it upon himself to “do whatever it took to keep employees busy to where they could make a living.”

When one of his friends called and said the sisters at nearby St. Walburg Monastery were sick with COVID-19 and could use some meals, Reese took the mission to his men’s prayer group.

“Just trying to do something fun for the sisters,” he said. “Their entire life they’ve been praying for us – now (we) could do something for them.”

The word got out and help poured in.

WCPO Staff

“I had ‘em from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Florida, and Michigan,” Reese said.

People close to home dug deep to lend a hand, too. All that aid added up to close to $12,000 for many meals from PeeWee’s.

Two local boys, Matt and Charlie Noe – along with their father, David – got busy for the restaurant and took its motto to make someone else’s day better to heart.

WCPO Staff

They raised more than $800 for PeeWee’s staffers, who hadn’t seen as much business during the pandemic.

The Noe family delivered the money along with a homemade card thanking the bar and grill.

“It’s a great place to eat food and hang out with your friends,” Charlie Noe said.

They called it a quest to keep "good stuff" alive.

WCPO Staff

“It definitely helped me,” PeeWee’s Place server Kimberly Plummer said. “We depend on tips. It was generous, very generous.”

It proved that paying it forward is a lesson learned from others.

“I guess Northern Kentucky is just a special place,” Reese said.