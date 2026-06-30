'It’s a blessing to have extra help' | East Westwood organization works to fight neighborhood food desert

WCPO 9's Marlena Lang covers the west side. If you have a story that you'd like Marlena to look into or a news tip, email her at marlena@wcpo.com

CINCINNATI — For residents of East Westwood, getting free groceries and household items at the Hope Resource Center is not just financial relief. It’s also a relief to have easily accessible groceries within walking distance for many in the neighborhood.

In January of 2025, East Westwood’s only full-service grocery store, Schwarz Market, burned to the ground.

There is currently one market left in the neighborhood, but residents said it doesn’t have a large selection, leaving them without a full grocery store for miles.

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“It’s a struggle, it’s a burden,” said Tanya Taylor, an East Westwood resident and mother of eight kids.

Tanya Taylor has never driven, and East Westwood resident Nehemiah Smith doesn’t have a car. So when they go grocery shopping, they either have to take the bus or order a rideshare, and spend even more money to and from the store.

Smith said he’ll often call a rideshare because it is easier, especially after he is done shopping and has several bags.

Taylor said she takes the bus. We asked her how long it takes her to get to the nearest store.

“It can take anywhere from half an hour to an hour,” Taylor said, adding that sometimes she needs to go to multiple stores, making her trips longer.

That's why the Hope Resource Center began its free markets on Tuesdays and Thursdays for anyone in the community, right across the street from where Schwarz Market once stood.

“I said, wait a minute, we gotta do something about this,” said East Westwood Community Council President Rodney Christian. “So let’s start giving out some things, some non-perishable things here at the Hope Center. Household items, things like that, and that’s when we started giving out things.”

The program has since expanded and now partners with Last Mile Food Rescue, giving out fresh produce, bread, snacks, pre-made meals and more.

“Given the fact that resources are sometimes running short, it’s a blessing to have extra help when you feel like you don’t have any help at all,” Taylor said.

Smith said the free market has been an added benefit to the community.

“It’s actually nice to know that you actually have something in the community that actually helps, giving back. If you do need something, it’s a place you can go to and you ain’t gotta spend anything,” Smith said.

The Hope Resource Market will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. through October. It is located at 2298 Baltimore Ave.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 west side reporter Marlena Lang? Email her at marlena@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Marlena Lang covers Cincinnati's west side.