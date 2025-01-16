East Westwood food market fire worsens food desert, renews conversations about finding a solution

CINCINNATI — Standing just a few hundred feet from the corner of McHenry and Baltimore Avenue, Kim Springer is processing what the community has lost.

On Wednesday morning, a fire consumed the Schwarz Food Mart, a community staple for more than 50 years. It was demolished the same day.

The remnants of the corner store lay scattered in the rubble: wire shelves, a full trash can and bottles of Coke.

“It’s just going to make a big difference in everybody's life here,” Springer said.

The food mart was one of the few places where residents of East Westwood could access food items. The loss of the grocery store has stranded seniors without transportation who would cross the street to pick up a few things.

The fire has started conversations about solutions among community leaders like Te’Airea Powell, president of the East Westwood Community Council.

“People may not think that losing a Food Mart or corner store is as devastating as we're making it seem, but it is when that's the only thing that our residents have to rely on,” Powell said.

In the short term, leaders are looking at transportation options focused on ensuring seniors can access groceries.

Long-term, Powell hopes the situation that it has created will spark conversation about food deserts in Cincinnati.

“We have to address this issue, not only as a community but as a city as well,” she said.

“This incident underscores the critical need for more sustainable grocery options in East Westwood,” the East Westwood Improvement Association stated in a news release Thursday. They said they are working collaboratively with local organizations to assist vulnerable residents while advocating for better resources in the community.

“This fire is not just a local issue; it reflects the broader problem of food deserts in Cincinnati. Far too many neighborhoods, like ours, lack reliable access to fresh and affordable food,” the association stated.

“Whether through bringing in a new grocery store, expanding transportation options, or funding community initiatives, it is vital that we act swiftly to meet the immediate needs of our residents while working toward sustainable, long-term solutions,” the association continued.

Last year, researchers at Tulane University found a strong correlation between food insecurity and increased rates of violence. That correlation can manifest itself in two ways: disinvestments in neighborhoods where food insecurity is increased and the physiological impact of hunger.

Neighbors said the owner of the damaged food market said they plan to rebuild. They were not present at the site on Thursday morning. WCPO left a business card with contractors working on the demolition of the damaged Schwarz building and will update this story with any additional information.

Full statement from East Westwood Improvement Association: