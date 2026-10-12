State Route 32 expansion project wraps up in Clermont County, reshaping travel through busy corridor

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Construction crews have become a normal sight in Union Township for over a decade. But now, remnants of ongoing work along State Route 32 are mostly gone.

Since 2013, various projects have been underway as part of the State Route 32 Expansion Project.

Monday, Clermont County officials reported that the project is complete after the final phase wrapped up in late September. The Glen-Este Withamsville overpass opened to drivers in June, and final adjustments ended in the fall.

I spoke with Alex Elig, a local sales consultant at Sims Furniture and Mattress in Union Township. Elig has worked at stores in Eastgate for the past few years and grew up just a few miles away from State Route 32.

He was a teenager when construction began.

Watch to see what's changed for drivers who pass through State Route 32 near Eastgate Mall:

State Route 32 Expansion Project concludes, changing the way traffic moves through parts of Clermont County

“It was like a square of just lights. There was a lot of accidents that would usually happen, a lot of backup," Elig said.

But as the years went on and construction changed traffic patterns, including removing traffic lights from intersections, he's seen a big change in his commute.

“Just to get down to Eastgate from where I live, it would usually take about 15 minutes. With all the bridge and construction now finished, it usually takes about 8 [minutes]," Elig said.

The project cost $200 million and stretched across 4.5 miles, from Bells Lane in Union Township to Oliver Branch Stonelick Road in Batavia Township, according to Clermont County. The project was one piece of the puzzle for the Ohio Department of Transportation's East Corridor.

“I like how everything’s a little bit faster now than before," Elig said.

Traffic signals used to connect intersections at Eastgate Boulevard, Glen-Este Withamsville Road, Elick Lane, Old State Route 74, Bach Buxton Road and Olive Branch-Stonelick Road, according to Clermont County. Now, those areas have been reshaped to improve congestion and safety.

“This project has been transformative. Improving access, safety and connectivity along SR 32 have encouraged significant new private investment in the central part of the county. Purina’s new manufacturing facility, residential development and investments by other companies east of Batavia toward Williamsburg are proof.” Kris McClintick, Clermont County Economic Development Director

We sat down with Clermont Commissioner David Painter to discuss the future impacts of the project's completion and improving traffic flows for the region.

"We don’t run into that congestion anymore, and it makes it really pleasant to move throughout Clermont County, and through Hamilton County and on into Kentucky through 471," Painter said. “When that cuts drive times, that’s going to allow people who maybe never considered working in Clermont County who live in Hamilton County to come out this way, and vice versa."

Ohio - Kentucky - Indiana Regional Council of Governments / Clermont County State Route 32 Expansion Project

“I think this is one of the biggest things to happen in Clermont County," Painter said.