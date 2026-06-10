'So many people are excited' | Glen Este-Withamsville Road overpass opened to drivers, reconnecting Eastgate

WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County. If you have a story that you'd like Sam to look into or a news tip, email him at sam@wcpo.com

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Traffic is now flowing on Glen Este-Withamsville Road over State Route 32 for the first time in years.

“Going across the bridge has been great," Erica Helton said.

Helton works as a chiropractor's assistant at an office just south of the bridge.

“Patients are saying how great it is, that it’s cutting down so much time, they’re hitting the green lights often, they’re not even waiting in line," Helton said.

Last week, we spoke with Helton days before the bridge opened. She said it took some time to get to the north side of Eastgate to get gas while the bridge was closed. But now, that problem is gone.

“Being able to just jump over there to go to Meijer's to get gas, going over to Chick-fil-A because my kids are huge fans," Helton said.

Watch to hear from residents about the Glen Este-Withamsville Road bridge being back open:

Drivers celebrate Union Township overpass opening after years of construction

We met with Union Township resident David Hatfield, who lives just down the road from the bridge.

“I know a lot of younger families, man, it’s drove them crazy," Hatfield said.

The new route is not without its hiccups, according to both Helton and Hatfield.

“We’re not used to the new lanes down there," Hatfield said, "They didn’t open them all up at once coming across the bridge, so you had to merge and stuff like that.”

Helton said she has noticed a lot of U-turns happening as drivers get used to the new pattern.

Photojournalist Maddy Schmidt / WCPO 9 News Drivers along Glen Este-Withamsville Road

The more than $30 million project is not yet fully complete. When the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the opening earlier in June, officials said that ramps are still under construction.

"Although the new bridge will be open, work on the new ramps from westbound S.R. 32 to Glen Este Withamsville and Eastgate Boulevard North continues, and these will remain closed during the final weeks of construction. The temporary ramp to Eastgate North, however, will remain open until the new ramp is completed.



As construction progresses toward final completion in August, intermittent lane restrictions may be in effect on S.R. 32 and Glen Este Withamsville Road for final paving, drainage and other finishing work on the ramps." Ohio Department of Transportation

Still, after years of construction, drivers are finally seeing their patience pay off with the overpass open to the public.

"The fact that I can get over there in three minutes and back is so helpful," Helton said.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowicz? Email him at sam@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County.