CINCINNATI — This Thanksgiving marked an even more special occasion for a group of high school dancers from Northern Kentucky. A team from MJM Studios in Florence has been given the chance to participate in the Spirit of America program, with the opportunity to dance as part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

It's not just about the morning of Thanksgiving Day, but a whole week of new experiences.

“It’s a week of really magical experiences. So, in addition to rehearsals every day from the time you arrive, there’s usually an activity every day. One day was a Broadway show and then we got to see the amazing Rockettes," MJM Studios Owner Katie Harrison said.

"Most of us, I think all of us, it’s been our first time coming to New York and all the experiences we went on; it’s just been incredible," dancer Addyson Strunk said.

But the weather had other plans.

Watch to hear how the storms impacted local dancers who've made the trip to New York City:

Local dancers dream of dancing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade stays alive after donations, travel changes

The 100th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed until Saturday as heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected in New York City.

The parade will now start at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

“When we got the news yesterday, honestly it was a big shock and we honestly didn’t know what to believe," Strunk said.

The dancers and their instructors were supposed to return to the Tri-State on Friday, so they had to find solutions to keep the dancers in the Big Apple.

"It really felt like, when that news first came in, it just felt too insurmountable," Harrison said.

But the dancers took to social media to let the world know they wanted to stay. Eventually, donations came in to help fund an extended trip and keep their NYC dreams alive.

"What do you guys say to all the people who donated?" Harrison said.

"We are so grateful!" the dancers replied.

With help from friends, supporters, and organizers at Spirit of America who changed hotel rooms, the girls will be dancing Saturday morning.

“I know that we’re grateful and they’re so grateful they actually get to be in the 100th parade," dance coach Brenda Whitford said.